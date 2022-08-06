Cypress Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
