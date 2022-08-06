Cypress Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.