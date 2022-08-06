Cypress Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period.
Shares of IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
