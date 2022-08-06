Cypress Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in American Tower by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.