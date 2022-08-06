Cypress Capital LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 182,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

