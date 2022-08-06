CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.66 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.