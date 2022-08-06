CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.66 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

