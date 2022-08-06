CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.66 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

