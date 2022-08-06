Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.24

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 2812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

