Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.