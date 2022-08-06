Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.55) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.64) to €43.50 ($44.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($49.48) to €43.00 ($44.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of DASTY opened at $43.01 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

