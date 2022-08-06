Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.74 to $0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

