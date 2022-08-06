Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74 to $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

