Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million to $414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.12 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.20.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

