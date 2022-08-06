Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

