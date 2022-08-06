Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

