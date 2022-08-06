Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

