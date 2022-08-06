Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

