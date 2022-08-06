Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 to $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million to $414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.12 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock worth $15,336,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.