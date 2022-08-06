Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.74 to $0.81 EPS.

Datadog stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. 6,396,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.20.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 134.5% during the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,020,000 after purchasing an additional 219,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $31,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

