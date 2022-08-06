DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 15.4% Higher

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 190,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 146,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Further Reading

