DEEPSPACE Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $6,833.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 136% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00624749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DEEPSPACE
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
