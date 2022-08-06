DeFi Bids Trading 98.2% Higher This Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $304,735.11 and $307.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 98.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067747 BTC.

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,398,345 coins and its circulating supply is 22,959,432 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

