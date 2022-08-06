DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.60 million and $1.05 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00669182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.