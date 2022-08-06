Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €69.50 ($71.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 3.9 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €50.26 ($51.81) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($139.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

