Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Denbury were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 701,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

