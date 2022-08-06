Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of Denbury stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 701,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 3.21. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Denbury by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
