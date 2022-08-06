Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.37 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Dent has a total market cap of $118.94 million and $13.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

