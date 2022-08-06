DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.11.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

