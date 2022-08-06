Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($62.58) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Basf Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAS opened at €44.02 ($45.38) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €39.33 ($40.54) and a one year high of €69.52 ($71.67). The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

