Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 472 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

