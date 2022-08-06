Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 541.90 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.32 billion and a PE ratio of 967.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.15. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

