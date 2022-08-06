Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($172.16) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($170.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($202.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($197.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €174.00 ($179.38) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($174.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

