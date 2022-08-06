Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($56.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 4.6 %

DPW stock opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.81.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

