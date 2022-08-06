dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $90,627.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00132785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067704 BTC.

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,349,739 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

