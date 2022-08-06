Diageo plc (DEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 2.2775 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.
Diageo has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.
Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE DEO opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
