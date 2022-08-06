DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading 2.5% Higher

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 3,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

DIC Asset Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

About DIC Asset

(Get Rating)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.