Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $127,074.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.86 or 0.07363020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00162441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00263926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00699180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00607165 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005739 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,316,418 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

