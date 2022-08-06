Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lowered by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 74,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,719. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.