disBalancer (DDOS) Tops One Day Volume of $136,283.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $136,283.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,303,060 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
