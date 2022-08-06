Dock Price Hits $0.0257 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Dock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,996.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00172872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 796,814,250 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

