DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,348.00

DPRating (RATING) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $305,912.13 and approximately $15,348.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

