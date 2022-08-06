Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 9.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.18. 1,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,192,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,793 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

