DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 156,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,605.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

