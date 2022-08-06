DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $88,027.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00011771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

