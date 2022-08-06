Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.76%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after buying an additional 184,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,250.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

