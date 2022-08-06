Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

