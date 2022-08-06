Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,181,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

