Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

