Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.82.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

