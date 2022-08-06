DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 5.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.