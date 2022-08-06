Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE DNG traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$119.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.