EarnX Trading 360,260.9% Higher Over Last Week (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EarnX Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
